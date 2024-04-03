Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.52. Approximately 88,889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,860,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.58.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.88.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 155.39% and a negative net margin of 188.90%. On average, analysts forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 13,317 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,741 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 17,332 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 336,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 20,295 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.37% of the company’s stock.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

