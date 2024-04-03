Addenda Capital Inc. Has $5.71 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,380 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393,992 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $311,238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $156.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.53, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

