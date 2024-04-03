Addenda Capital Inc. Trims Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Addenda Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,916 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the quarter. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $12,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 14,139 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,333,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,105 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 152,206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $100,418,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 8,659 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $672.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.48, for a total value of $1,043,258.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,967,534.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.83, for a total value of $1,072,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,785,786.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,736,778 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $711.30 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $727.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $647.84. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $476.75 and a 52 week high of $787.08. The company has a market cap of $315.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The retailer reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.09. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $58.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.30 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.81 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.68%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

