Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Short Interest Down 7.4% in March

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,100 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the February 29th total of 424,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Addus HomeCare Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $101.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $114.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.11.
Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $276.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.02 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on Addus HomeCare
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Addus HomeCare
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.
About Addus HomeCare
Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Addus HomeCare
- How to invest in marijuana stocks in 7 steps
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Addus HomeCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus HomeCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.