Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Short Interest Down 7.4% in March

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,100 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the February 29th total of 424,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 111,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $101.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.95. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $77.30 and a twelve month high of $114.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.11.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $276.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.02 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%. Equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADUS. Barclays began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

