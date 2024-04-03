Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the February 29th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATGE shares. StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.
Adtalem Global Education stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average is $52.20. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.
Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $393.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.79 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.
Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.
