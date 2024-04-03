Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the February 29th total of 1,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 548,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATGE shares. StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Trading Down 0.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 756,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,586,000 after buying an additional 90,161 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth about $585,000. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 66,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,924,000 after purchasing an additional 43,782 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adtalem Global Education stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,509. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average is $52.20. Adtalem Global Education has a 1-year low of $33.59 and a 1-year high of $62.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $393.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.79 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 7.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

About Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

