Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Gap Up to $4.28

Shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.28, but opened at $4.43. Advantage Solutions shares last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 23,115 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADV. TheStreet raised Advantage Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Advantage Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantage Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.43.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). Advantage Solutions had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Jack Anthony Pestello acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 146,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,099.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Advantage Solutions by 45.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 49.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides business solutions to consumer goods manufacturers and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; and brand-centric merchandising services.

