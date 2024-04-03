Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on April 30th

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund Stock Down 0.8 %

Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,034. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.00. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.16.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVK. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund by 4,295.6% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 7,775 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000.

About Advent Convertible and Income Fund

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.