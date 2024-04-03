Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC Has $101.09 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 492.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 231,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,332 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.6% of Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $101,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 75,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,830,000 after acquiring an additional 18,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 76,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $478.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 855,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,225,750. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.84. The company has a market capitalization of $382.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $370.92 and a 52 week high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

