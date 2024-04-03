Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.15

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 150697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.

Aegon Stock Up 2.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48.

Get Aegon alerts:

Aegon Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.1734 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Aegon Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Aegon by 461.5% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 4,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the first quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aegon by 3,154.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Aegon by 144.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aegon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aegon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.