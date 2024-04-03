Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.15

Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15, with a volume of 150697 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.04.
Aegon Stock Up 2.0 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48.
Aegon Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.1734 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 4.9%. This is an increase from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15.
Aegon Company Profile
Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, and mutual funds; mortgage loans; and individual retirement accounts, as well as stable value, investment management, and digital banking solutions.
