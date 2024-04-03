Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) were down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.23 and last traded at $28.44. Approximately 5,463 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 121,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.58.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVTE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.11.

In other news, insider Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $88,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,828.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hunter Gillies sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ralph Niven sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $88,136.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,828.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,563 shares of company stock worth $1,010,853 in the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVTE. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 20,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 30.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,357,000. HighVista Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 164.0% in the second quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 41,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 25,970 shares during the period. Finally, TCG Crossover Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aerovate Therapeutics by 103.6% in the second quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 2,201,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,752,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares during the period.

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

