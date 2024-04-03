Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Short Interest Update

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the February 29th total of 7,330,000 shares. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 830,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

Insider Transactions at Agios Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $64,772.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,404 shares in the company, valued at $209,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider James William Burns sold 2,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $86,049.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,124,251.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $64,772.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,717 shares of company stock worth $1,297,471 in the last three months. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGIO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,063 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $28.67 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by ($0.08). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.08% and a negative net margin of 1,312.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agios Pharmaceuticals will post -5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.