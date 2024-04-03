AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.62. Approximately 3,721,005 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 11,767,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Compass Point initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 962.96 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.42 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 7.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a mar 24 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 14.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14,414.41%.

Insider Transactions at AGNC Investment

In other news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AGNC Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGNC. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the second quarter worth $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

