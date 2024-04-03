Aion (AION) Reaches One Day Volume of $849.58

Aion (AION) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Aion has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and approximately $849.58 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.25 or 0.00106708 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00035614 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00016760 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002981 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001339 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 34.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

