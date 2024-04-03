Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Posts Earnings Results

Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Air Industries Group had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million.

Air Industries Group Price Performance

Shares of AIRI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,235. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.60. Air Industries Group has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $5.30.

Get Air Industries Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Air Industries Group in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Industries Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Air Industries Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.25% of Air Industries Group worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.