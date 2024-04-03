Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

Alamo Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 19.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Alamo Group has a dividend payout ratio of 7.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alamo Group to earn $13.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

Get Alamo Group alerts:

Alamo Group Stock Performance

ALG traded up $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $216.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,879. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.02. Alamo Group has a 52-week low of $157.74 and a 52-week high of $231.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $417.54 million for the quarter. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alamo Group news, EVP Michael A. Haberman sold 418 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $93,577.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,647.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alamo Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 33.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alamo Group by 5,380.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 131.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alamo Group

About Alamo Group

(Get Free Report)

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alamo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.