Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF) Short Interest Update

Allegro.eu SA (OTCMKTS:ALEGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,334,900 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the February 29th total of 2,505,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Allegro.eu Stock Performance

Shares of ALEGF opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42. Allegro.eu has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Allegro.eu Company Profile

Allegro.eu SA operates a go-to commerce platform for consumers in Poland. It operates allegro.pl, an e-commerce marketplace that sell products in various categories, including automotive; home and garden; books, media, collectibles, and art; fashion and shoes; electronics; kids; health and beauty; sports and leisure; and supermarket.

