Alpha Finance Lab Reaches Market Cap of $143.05 Million (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 3rd. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000217 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $143.05 million and $3.53 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

ALPHA is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

