Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Decreased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 103.2% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.32. 2,219,772 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,627,638. The stock has a market cap of $74.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.50.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

