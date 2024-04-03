Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Trading 0.9% Higher

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $182.47 and last traded at $182.38. 8,798,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 43,297,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.09.

Amazon.com Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.39. The company has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total value of $72,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,265,892.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.65, for a total value of $8,432,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,014,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,670,375.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.63, for a total transaction of $72,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,265,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock valued at $5,505,223,106. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

