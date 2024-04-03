Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Position Increased by Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMCR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 1,619.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Amcor by 99.6% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amcor in the third quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of AMCR opened at $9.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $11.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.27. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 24.28% and a net margin of 4.59%. Equities analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 113.64%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

