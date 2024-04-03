Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Announces GBX 2 Dividend

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

AA4 stock opened at GBX 41.60 ($0.52) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 41.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 42.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £126.42 million and a PE ratio of 244.71. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a 52 week low of GBX 39.50 ($0.50) and a 52 week high of GBX 49.60 ($0.62).

Amedeo Air Four Plus Limited specializes in acquiring, leasing and selling aircraft. The fund seeks to use the net proceeds of placings and/or other equity capital raisings, together with debt facilities (or instruments), to acquire aircraft which will be leased to one or more major airlines.

