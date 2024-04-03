Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on AMED. Raymond James restated a market perform rating on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.50.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $92.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -298.25, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.86. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $73.01 and a 1-year high of $96.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The health services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.10). Amedisys had a positive return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $570.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Amedisys in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Amedisys in the second quarter worth $44,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 88.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the first quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

