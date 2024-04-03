Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 49.32% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMRC. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Ameresco from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Ameresco from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMRC

Ameresco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMRC traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 216,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,143. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $63.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameresco will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth about $22,650,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,914,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 793,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 297,236 shares during the period. Trustees of Princeton University bought a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,170,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameresco in the third quarter worth $7,858,000. Institutional investors own 99.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Europe, Alternative Fuels, and All Other segments. The company offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.