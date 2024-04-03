American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP Sells 746 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 71.4% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $441.11 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $309.89 and a 1 year high of $449.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $435.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.79.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.