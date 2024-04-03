American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Sets New 12-Month High at $78.95

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $78.95 and last traded at $78.17, with a volume of 695882 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on American International Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on American International Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American International Group from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.47.

American International Group Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.61 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.86%.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Inglis bought 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $75.39 per share, with a total value of $49,682.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 659 shares in the company, valued at $49,682.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American International Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 90.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

