American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Price Performance

AMS stock opened at $2.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $3.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $18.46 million, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 29,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in American Shared Hospital Services in the fourth quarter worth about $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.16% of the company’s stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Company Profile

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

