American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,187 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $4,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in American Water Works by 302.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 91.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Finally, Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 18,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,491,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total transaction of $100,814.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,942,141.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com cut American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $119.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.25 and a twelve month high of $153.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

