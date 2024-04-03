Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) PT Lowered to $54.00

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ABCB. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of ABCB opened at $46.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.20. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.33 and a 52 week high of $53.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.05). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $262.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.23 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameris Bancorp

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider Jon S. Edwards sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $355,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,368.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,256,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $375,166,000 after purchasing an additional 91,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,467,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,171,000 after purchasing an additional 33,386 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,235,000 after purchasing an additional 358,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,193,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,473,000 after purchasing an additional 205,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after purchasing an additional 488,485 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ameris Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division. The company offers commercial and retail checking, regular interest-bearing savings, money market, individual retirement, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.