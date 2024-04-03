Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Sells $21,715.00 in Stock

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total value of $21,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,445,432.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMPH opened at $42.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.42 and its 200 day moving average is $51.67. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.62 and a 12-month high of $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $178.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.34% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AMPH. StockNews.com cut Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,815,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,145,000 after acquiring an additional 48,203 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $572,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 586,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,304,000 after acquiring an additional 17,245 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 65.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.

Further Reading

