AMTD Digital (NYSE:HKD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.13

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE:HKD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.13 and last traded at $3.15, with a volume of 25002 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

AMTD Digital Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.27.

Institutional Trading of AMTD Digital

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HKD. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of AMTD Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMTD Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $149,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of AMTD Digital by 6,283.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 29,407 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMTD Digital during the first quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AMTD Digital by 121.7% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.75% of the company’s stock.

AMTD Digital Company Profile

AMTD Digital Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and develops a digital platform to provide financial, media, content and marketing, and investment solutions in Asia. The company operates through Digital Solutions ServicesFinancial Services, Digital Solutions ServicesNon Financial Services, Digital Media, Content, and Marketing Services, and Digital Investments segments.

