Analysts Set HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Target Price at $33.11

Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.11.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barclays upped their price target on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,010,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its stake in shares of HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 46.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after acquiring an additional 97,178 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 6.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HP during the first quarter valued at about $309,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HP Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. HP has a twelve month low of $25.22 and a twelve month high of $33.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HP will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. HP’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

About HP

(Get Free Report

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

