Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FINS)

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust alerts:

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

FINS stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

About Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. SFI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 7,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000.

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.