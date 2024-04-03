Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FINS)

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.109 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust Trading Down 0.5 %
FINS stock opened at $12.44 on Wednesday. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $12.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11.
