Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.23.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

Angi Price Performance

Angi stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. Angi has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.88 and a beta of 1.96.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.73 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Angi

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total value of $30,309.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 166,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,496 shares of company stock valued at $89,540. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Angi by 30.6% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 235,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 55,143 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Angi by 44.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,430,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,031 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in Angi in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Angi by 61.8% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 268,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 102,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Angi by 76.1% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 136,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 59,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Company Profile

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

