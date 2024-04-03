Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading Down 3.2% on Insider Selling

Shares of Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) fell 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $2.37 and last traded at $2.39. 82,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 724,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

Specifically, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of Angi stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $30,309.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 160,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,954.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 35,496 shares of company stock valued at $89,540 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Angi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Angi from $2.60 to $3.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Angi from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Angi from $2.25 to $3.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Angi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.23.

Angi Trading Down 2.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $300.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.73 million. Angi had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Angi Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angi

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Angi by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,626,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,501,000 after acquiring an additional 21,644 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Angi by 44.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,430,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983,031 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its holdings in Angi by 377.0% in the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 6,284,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after acquiring an additional 4,966,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Angi by 1.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,645,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

About Angi

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

Featured Articles

