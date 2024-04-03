Annexon’s (ANNX) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Annexon from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Annexon from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.43.

Get Annexon alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Annexon

Annexon Stock Up 2.6 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of ANNX traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.59. 120,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,508,932. Annexon has a 1-year low of $1.57 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The company has a market capitalization of $350.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $3.79.

In other Annexon news, CEO Douglas Love sold 5,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $32,032.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 196,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,086,510.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,940 shares of company stock worth $49,514. Corporate insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annexon

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 31,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Annexon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annexon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.