Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 1.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Antero Resources from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $29.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82. Antero Resources has a one year low of $19.91 and a one year high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30 and a beta of 3.30.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 28,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total value of $736,356.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,090.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 232,293 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total transaction of $6,004,774.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $77,550,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 467,280 shares of company stock worth $12,153,605. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Antero Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 129.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,508,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,205,000 after acquiring an additional 850,940 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 11.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 14,685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 1,148.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 814,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,752,000 after buying an additional 748,938 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Resources by 666.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,216 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 42,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,520,782 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $698,477,000 after acquiring an additional 113,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.