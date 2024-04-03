Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $38.25 and last traded at $38.28. Approximately 64,977 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 491,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.95.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Appian in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Appian from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Appian from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Appian Trading Down 0.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.45.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. Appian had a negative net margin of 20.43% and a negative return on equity of 127.40%. The firm had revenue of $145.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $12,976,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,890,304 shares in the company, valued at $191,081,461.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Appian during the third quarter worth $14,884,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Appian by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,812,000 after buying an additional 317,411 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the 4th quarter worth about $10,534,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Appian by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,859,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,043,000 after acquiring an additional 236,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Appian during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

