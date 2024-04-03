Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,869 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $209.04. 608,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,388,902. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $214.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $173.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.83.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

