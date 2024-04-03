ArbDoge AI Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $77.89 Million (AIDOGE)

ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. During the last seven days, ArbDoge AI has traded 23% lower against the US dollar. One ArbDoge AI token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ArbDoge AI has a total market capitalization of $77.89 million and approximately $15.50 million worth of ArbDoge AI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ArbDoge AI Profile

ArbDoge AI was first traded on April 15th, 2023. ArbDoge AI’s total supply is 191,609,763,385,755,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,696,993,047,725,000 tokens. The official website for ArbDoge AI is arbdoge.ai. ArbDoge AI’s official Twitter account is @arbdoge_ai. ArbDoge AI’s official message board is medium.com/@arbdogeai.

ArbDoge AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Arbitrum platform. ArbDoge AI has a current supply of 191,609,763,385,755,008 with 174,455,896,934,211,008 in circulation. The last known price of ArbDoge AI is 0 USD and is down -2.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $19,394,396.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://arbdoge.ai/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArbDoge AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArbDoge AI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArbDoge AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

