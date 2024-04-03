Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) Holdings Reduced by Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC

Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Free Report) by 24.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arbor Realty Trust were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,954,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100,371 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,924,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,208,000 after buying an additional 145,172 shares during the period. Cooperman Leon G raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,454,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,199,000 after buying an additional 707,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,998,000 after acquiring an additional 44,468 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,220,000. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arbor Realty Trust news, Director William C. Green acquired 10,209 shares of Arbor Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.93 per share, with a total value of $132,002.37. Following the purchase, the director now owns 162,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,120.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arbor Realty Trust stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,146,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,738,844. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 36.02 and a quick ratio of 36.02. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $17.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.20%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 97.73%.

ABR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arbor Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

