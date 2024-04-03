Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Short Interest Down 5.0% in March

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,990,000 shares, a drop of 5.0% from the February 29th total of 15,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Insider Activity at Arcutis Biotherapeutics

In related news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $41,811.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,514.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARQT. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 102.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 586.8% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 9,330 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ARQT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $15.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.17.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 294.85% and a negative net margin of 439.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.