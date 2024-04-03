Ardor (ARDR) Market Capitalization Reaches $117.33 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Ardor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ardor has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. Ardor has a market cap of $117.33 million and approximately $12.03 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.15 or 0.00071307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00028290 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010269 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00016764 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004030 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006637 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001402 BTC.

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

