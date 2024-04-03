Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Short Interest Update

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the February 29th total of 2,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 935,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $131.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $131.39 and a 200 day moving average of $117.40. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $139.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $862.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Ares Management

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 155.65%.

In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $10,906,154.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,116,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,030,429. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ares Management news, insider David B. Kaplan sold 22,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total value of $2,893,526.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 188,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,702,199.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $10,906,154.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,116,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,030,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 610,848 shares of company stock valued at $81,489,877. 47.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 172.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after buying an additional 20,816 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $684,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,191,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $502,895,000 after buying an additional 45,745 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,460 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ARES. Barclays raised their price objective on Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ares Management from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.45.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

