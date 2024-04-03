Argus Lowers PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) to Hold

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $171.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $168.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.80. The stock has a market cap of $235.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo has a 1-year low of $155.83 and a 1-year high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 71,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 69,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $166,243,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 39.4% during the first quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 5,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

