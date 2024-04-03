ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Up 0.5%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 125.98 and last traded at 124.86. Approximately 1,665,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 15,864,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at 124.28.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARM shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of ARM in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 85.78.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 117.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of 80.79.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The business had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 762.50 million. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARM. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ARM during the first quarter valued at $426,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ARM by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ARM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ARM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

