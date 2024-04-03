ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Shares Down 6.1%

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) was down 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.53 and last traded at $9.60. Approximately 241,246 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 626,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SPRY shares. SVB Leerink raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. William Blair upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 11th.

ARS Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at ARS Pharmaceuticals

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.85.

In other news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total transaction of $890,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,747,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,760,591.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 505,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.79 per share, for a total transaction of $4,953,289.66. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,958,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,489,534.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $890,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,747,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,760,591.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,260 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,480 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals by 214.3% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,459,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,758,000 after buying an additional 6,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $16,050,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,098,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after purchasing an additional 229,988 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $15,148,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,121,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 276,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About ARS Pharmaceuticals

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for severe allergic reactions. The company is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for the emergency treatment of Type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis. It serves healthcare professionals, patients, and caregivers.

