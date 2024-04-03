Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.93.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARVN shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Arvinas from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Arvinas from $26.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Arvinas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Shares of ARVN stock opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $53.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.94.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($1.38). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 70.24%. The firm had revenue of ($43.10) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Arvinas will post -5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $79,937.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $79,937.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,176,627.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $80,079.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,559,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,597 shares of company stock worth $404,489. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arvinas by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its holdings in Arvinas by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its stake in shares of Arvinas by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 26,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 96.3% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. 95.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

