ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the February 29th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 230,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ASGN Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ASGN stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.78. 41,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,128. ASGN has a fifty-two week low of $63.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.50.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. ASGN had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that ASGN will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ASGN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 7,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $730,525.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,178,218.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $102,982.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,935,271.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Randolph C. Blazer sold 7,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $730,525.26. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 107,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,178,218.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ASGN by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of ASGN by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ASGN by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 95.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ASGN to $72.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ASGN from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of ASGN in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ASGN to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASGN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.50.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated engages in the provision of information technology (IT) services and solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to enterprise clients.

