Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Short Interest Up 8.3% in March

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 857,600 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the February 29th total of 792,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 485,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Ashland Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE ASH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $96.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,332. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.92. Ashland has a 1 year low of $70.82 and a 1 year high of $105.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.69 million. Ashland had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ashland will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Ashland Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $70.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Ashland from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ashland in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on ASH

Institutional Trading of Ashland

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ashland during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ashland by 143.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Ashland by 338.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

About Ashland

(Get Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.