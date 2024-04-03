Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

APWC stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.73 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Asia Pacific Wire & Cable stock. RBF Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Co. Limited ( NASDAQ:APWC Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.14% of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.

