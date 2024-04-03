Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Price Performance
APWC stock opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $2.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35.
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.73 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products in Thailand, Singapore, Australia, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and other markets in the Asia Pacific region. The company offers copper rods; and telecommunications cable products, including copper-based and fiber optic cables for telephone and data transmissions; and armored and unarmored low voltage power transmission cable, which is used to transmit electricity to and within commercial and residential buildings, as well as to outdoor installations, such as streetlights, traffic signals, and other signs.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Asia Pacific Wire & Cable
- How is Compound Interest Calculated?
- Low Interest Rates Can Help These Commercial Banks Rally Higher
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Tesla Stock Drops on Weak Delivery Numbers and it May Fall More
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- PVH Stock Gets 25% Discount: Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.